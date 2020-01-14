Officials: Jet fuel lands on playground near Los Angeles

Jet fuel dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto an elementary school playground Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says firefighters assessed 17 children and nine adults who complained of minor injuries.

None needed to be taken to a hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing Los Angeles International Airport, returned to the airport and landed without incident.

News footage at the scene showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the school.

It is located about 13 miles east of Los Angeles.

