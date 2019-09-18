Officials: Tenn. deputy shot, another injured near Memphis

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says two deputies were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near South Memphis.

According to SCSO, it happened on Haven Circle near Elvis Presley Boulevard and I-240. One deputy was shot and went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. A second deputy was injured and went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

A witness reported hearing gunshots earlier in the afternoon but didn’t see the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

