Officials: Union College student under quarantine was misdiagnosed

Officials at Union College say a student under quarantine for a possible infectious disease was misdiagnosed.

The college's spokesperson says both the CDC and Barbourville ARH Hospital officials agree the student was misdiagnosed.

According to officials with Union College, a student is being treated in the hospital's emergency room and is under quarantine.

The spokesperson says there is no threat of infectious disease.

In a statement, Dr. Marcia Hawkins, Union College's president, said that the student did not contract the Ebola virus and did not travel out of the country during the break.

College officials have not been told the identity of the student.

A hospital spokesperson says that, contrary to rumors, the hospital is open and seeing patients as normal.

They also say they are working closely with the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure all of their patients receive the best care possible.

Union College officials say the illness is not impacting anything on campus, and everything is open and operating as normal.