Officials address Megan Boswell's pregnancy claim

Investigators have addressed claims surrounding Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, and the possibility of her pregnancy.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert on February 19 for Evelyn Boswell, a toddler out of Sullivan County, Tennessee. She was last seen in December. Read a timeline of her disappearance here.

The child's mother, Megan, was arrested on February 25 for false reporting. Investigators said she has made inaccurate claims and gave conflicting reports.

Before her arrest, Boswell told CBS affiliate WJHL that she was pregnant and that she couldn't take a polygraph test because of it. The sheriff's office said they do not use polygraph and has said that they did not contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to administer one.

On February 27, the sheriff's office told WVLT News that they could neither confirm nor deny whether or not Megan Boswell was pregnant.

Captain Andy Seabolt said that jail staff keeps track of pregnant inmates for "obvious purposes."

"On Monday, 2/24, there were 4 [four] pregnant inmates. On Tuesday, 2/25, there were 4 [four] pregnant inmates. Megan Boswell was booked in at 9:19 pm on Tuesday. The pregnant inmate count went to 5 on Tuesday, 2/25, at 11:00 p.m. when a pregnant woman was booked in. On Wednesday, 2/26, the pregnant inmate count was 5 total."

As of 7 p.m. on Thursday night, Boswell remained in jail.

Evelyn remains missing. Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

