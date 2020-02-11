Officials discover 'large' pot grow operation in Lenoir City

On Tuesday, officials with Lenoir City held a press conference about a drug bust that occurred.

Lenoir City Police Chief Don White said an investigation into a business owner began in December of 2019. Officials identified the suspect and business owner as 38-year-old John Nicholas Rebori.

Investigators said search warrants were executed upon the owner's residence and business at 911 W. Broadway and 400 E. Broadway. The business was directly across from a playground area. It is now closed.

Officials held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon about the bust.

Investigators said they discovered more than 85 marijuana plants in total.

Rebori has been arrested but investigators did not reveal his official charges and could not comment about possible charges for anyone else.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.