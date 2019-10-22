Knox County officials investigating string of storage unit burglaries

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Knoxville Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying recovered items that are reportedly related to a string of storage building burglaries.

KCSO and KPD are asking for help identifying recovered items from a string of burglaries. / (KCSO)

Detectives said they recovered numerous items connected to a number of burglaries that happened between Nov. 2018 and Oct. 2019.

After an investigation that lasted several months, detectives said they believe the property belongs to people who rented storage units at these locations:

- Cube Smart at 3731 Shotsman Lane

- Buckeye Mini Storage at 7645 Maynardville Hwy.

- Metro Self Storage at 4811 Central Avenue Pike

Authorities ask anyone who is a victim of theft at one of these facilities during this time period to call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at

(865) 215-2243.

