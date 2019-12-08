North Carolina woman dies in crash on Newfound Gap Road

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers said a woman died after a crash early Sunday morning.

Park rangers said they responded to a report of a single-car crash along Newfound Gap Road around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Rangers reported Natasha Pheasant, 23, of Cherokee, NC, was traveling by herself when her car veered from the road and hit a tree about seven miles north of Cherokee, NC.

Officials said Pheasant died as a result of her injuries.

Park Rangers, Cherokee Indian Police Department Officers, Cherokee Tribal EMS and Cherokee Fire Department went out to the scene.

No additional details were released.

