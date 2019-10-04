Officials searching for missing Anderson County teen

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, FBI Knoxville and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a teen missing out of Clinton.

FBI Knoxville said investigators are looking for 16-year-old Meadow Yellowcloud, last seen at around 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at her home in Clinton.

Meadow is described as a Native American female, approximately 5'7", weighs 120 pounds and has long black hair with a red tint. One side of her head is shaved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the sheriff's office at 865-544-0751.

