Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in the search for a missing teenager.

Kierra Stansberry, 13, was last seen walking on Old AJ Highway near Bronze Lane around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 865-475-6855.

