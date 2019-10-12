Officials searching for missing Sevier County teen

Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a missing teen.

Deputies said Braden Waisner ,17, was last seen Thursday, Oct. 10, at his home in Sevier County.

The teen reportedly left his home after having an altercation with his parents.

Waisner is described as a white male, approximately 5'9", weighs 200 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Officials said Waisner was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 865-453-4668.

