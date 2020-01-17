Officials to begin 3-year study of elk in Kentucky

Researchers are launching a three-year study of elk in Kentucky. WFPL reports that the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are teaming up on the study, which begins this month and will focus on elk reproduction and survival.

The animals were native to Kentucky before being wiped out before the Civil War by unregulated hunting.

They were reintroduced about 20 years ago and the population has grown since then to about 10,000 animals spread over 16 counties in eastern Kentucky. Officials say nearly all the current animals were born in the state.

