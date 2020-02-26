Officials to give update on missing 15-month-old Wednesday afternoon

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced they plan to hold a press conference with updates in the search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell was arrested Tuesday night.

Angela Boswell, Evelyn's grandmother was taken into custody last week on theft charges after she was found driving a BMW which had been reported stolen.

"Here are some more pictures of Evelyn, please share and help me find my baby. She is the sweetest baby you will ever meet and will smile and want to hug you when you see her," Megan Boswell said on Facebook Monday.

The story of the ongoing search for Evelyn becomes increasingly convoluted with each passing day.

