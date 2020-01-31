Officials to use new method to corral Asian carp in Kentucky

Federal and state officials will use an experimental fishing method next month at Kentucky Lake in an attempt to reduce the infestation of Asian carp.

The three-week joint effort by federal and state Fish And Wildlife officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority will begin on Monday.

The fishing method is inspired by a traditional Chinese fishing technique. It involves setting a series of nets, underwater speakers and electrofishing gear to corral the carp.

1/31/2020 4:52:46 AM (GMT -5:00)