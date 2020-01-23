Officials warn about 'outlet challenge' on TikTok

Officials are warning parents about a potentially dangerous viral video challenge circulating on social media.

WAFF reported that the "outlet challenge" is making its round on the TikTok app and has been blamed for several small electrical fires.

The challenge occurs when a cell phone charger is partially plugged into an electrical outlet, someone then drops a penny between the wall and the charger onto the exposed prongs of the charger, causing sparks to fly.

WAFF reported that several students in Massachusetts are now at the center of an investigation for starting fires at their schools from the challenge.

“It doesn’t take much to be electrocuted, fatally electrocuted just by an outlet in a wall socket," said Chief Ed Bradley with the Plymouth, Massachusetts Fire Department.

