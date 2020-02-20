Officials warn drivers to be wary of icy bridges

Blount County road crews are working hard to keep the roads safe as temperatures drop across East Tennessee.

835 miles of roads will be prepped ahead of possible icy conditions.

"Townsend, with that terrain and already the flooding that we’ve witnessed, we’ve still got areas standing in water. So now this arctic cold front is pushing in quick and you start mixing temperatures mid-20s and water, it’s not a good combination," said Blount County Highway Superintendent, Jeff Headrick.

"Now you’re going to have a prime example of what we call you know the freeze-thaw event. Here’s all this water in the subgrade and on the roads and it gets in the cracks and now it’s going to freeze. It expands then contracts then asphalt comes up.”

Crews are working hard to get salt down before ice becomes a problem for drivers.

Trucks will begin salting the roads at 10:30 p.m. with a focus on overpasses and bridges are the main focus since those can freeze more quickly.

