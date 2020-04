According to the Rockwood Fire Department, officials are responding to a mountain fire in the Rockwood area.

According to officials, the brush fire has spread across 6-10 acres of land.

One viewer told WVLT that the south side of the mountain is burning which can be seen in the picture above.

RFD said the fire is still active and there are no reported injuries at this time.

