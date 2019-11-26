Ohio State jumps LSU for No. 1 spot in new CFP top 25

The fourth edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night, and there was a shake up at the top with Ohio State jumping LSU despite both teams winning on Saturday. The Buckeyes, of course, beat a top-10 Penn State team 28-17, while LSU whipped Arkansas, 56-20. With both programs now sporting similar resumes, the CFP Selection Committee clearly decided that OSU's was slightly better.

The rest of the top five remained unchanged with Clemson, Georgia and Alabama following in the same 3-5 order they have been for the last two weeks.

The next-biggest adjustment came at the No. 6 spot, which saw Utah replace Oregon after the Ducks fell 31-28 to Arizona State on Saturday. That Oregon loss not only knocks it out of CFP consideration, it drops the quality of a potential Utah win as the teams prepare to meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Oklahoma moved up to No. 7 following another close victory over TCU and appears to be in striking distance with Oklahoma State and then a Big 12 Championship Game meeting with Baylor still ahead. Shockingly, the Bears moved up five spots despite their win on Saturday coming against a now unranked Texas team.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 26

1. Ohio State (11-0)

2. LSU (11-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (10-1)

5. Alabama (10-1)

6. Utah (10-1)

7. Oklahoma (10-1)

8. Minnesota (10-1)

9. Baylor (10-1)

10. Penn State (9-2)

11. Florida (9-2)

12. Wisconsin (9-2)

13. Michigan (9-2)

14. Oregon (9-2)

15. Auburn (8-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-2)

17. Iowa (8-3)

18. Memphis (10-1)

19. Cincinnati (10-1)

20. Boise State (10-1)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. USC (8-4)

23. Iowa State (7-4)

24. Virginia Tech (8-3)

25. Appalachian State (10-1)