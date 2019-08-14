Ohio State wants to trademark the word 'The'

Ohio State University is seeking to trademark the word ‘the’ for use on clothing and hats.

According to ESPN, the filing was made Thursday, August 8, at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The story was first reported by Josh Gerben, the founder of Gerben Law Firm.

“Like other institutions, Ohio State works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks,” Chris Davey, a spokesman for the university, told the Columbus Dispatch in a statement.

In the past the university has trademarked the names of former football coaches Urban Meyer and Woody Hayes.

