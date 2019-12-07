Ohio boy donates money to police to help children during the holidays

With a letter and $100, an Ohio boy lifted a community's spirits and warmed their hearts ahead of the winter holidays.

The Ravenna Police Department near Cleveland, Ohio posted a letter they received from a young boy named Ben.

In the letter, Ben told police he had earned $100 for doing 100 good deeds between September and December. Instead of using it for himself, Ben donated the money to the police department and asked that it be used for other kids.

"I would like to help pay for a child to do Shop with a Cop," Ben wrote. "Please use it to help another boy or girl."

The police department thanked him and said, "It is great to know that there are young people like him, in our community, who are compassionate and care about helping others."

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.