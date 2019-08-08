Ohio cabins make you lock your phones away for stay

Are you looking for a place to unplug and relax? A retreat in eastern Ohio lets you do that, literally.

The Getaway Beaver Creek retreat, consisting of 36 cabins sprawls, across 59 acres in Lisbon. It is approximately 90 miles from Cleveland.

Each cabin provides a lockbox for guests to put away their cellphones so they can enjoy the surroundings and connect with their company.

Guests get a great view through an incredible window overlooking the land and woods in each cabin.

The tiny cabins feature no luxuries like television or Wi-Fi, but amenities like a fire pit, a kitchen, air conditioning, a hot shower, and snacks are offered.

Cabins can accommodate two or four guests and are dog-friendly.

Once a stay is booked, Getaway will send the address to the isolated cabin. Rates start as low as $79 a night.

There are eight Getaway outposts throughout the U.S., including locations near New York and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.