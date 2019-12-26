Ohio church could lose religious designation after sheltering the homeless

An Ohio church said they could lose their religious designation for sheltering the homeless.

WOIO reported that the Denison United Church of Christ in Cleveland recently partnered with the Metanoia Project, a local nonprofit that shelters the homeless. After the partnership, the church said they received a cease use notice from the city's public safety department.

The notice asked the church to update its fire security and also demanded the church change its title from a religious institution to a homeless shelter, WOIO reported.

Pastor Nozomi Ikuta said she understands the issue of the building's safety, butt not the order to change the church's identity.

“You’re asking to update our fire extinguishers, that’s understandable," she explained. "But you’re asking us to change the use of our building. We’re a church, we have services here.”

WOIO reached out to the city for comment but has not received one over the holidays.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WOIO. All rights reserved.