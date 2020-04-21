Ohio hospital to use patches to track healthcare workers' temperatures

A hospital in Ohio is set to begin using a new technology that can monitor their employees' temperatures for signs of COVID-19.

WOIO reports that University Hospitals will soon start using TempTraq patches for their healthcare workers who are exposed to the viurs daily.

“It’s very scalable and it’s also very accurate to access temperatures, even remotely," said Dr. Ted Teknos.

The patches, developed by Blue Spark Technologies, records workers' temperatures and sends data to an app that is constantly watched by nurses.

“You apply it just like you would a band aid. It stays in place for at least 72 hour. We’re going to be using 24-hour patches,” said Dr. Teknos.

Dr. Teknos says these patches will be used to protect both UH staff and patients.

“Making sure that anyone who has a temperature is pulled out of the care giving setting at the appropriate time and not a moment too late,” he added.

