Bars of soap used to conceal meth, Ohio customs agents say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati said they seized two shipments of meth from Mexico.

WXIX reported officials said the meth arrived in packages on May 20 and 21 from the same shipper in Mexico and were headed to homes in Atlanta and Minnesota.

Investigators said a drug dog found the first package, which held dozens of bars of soap and meth. The next night, another package from the same seller arrived, also with soap and meth.

Combined, the agents said the meth had a street value of about $217,000.

