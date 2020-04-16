Ohio deputies give alpaca to little girl after her's was shot and killed

A little girl's alpaca, which she had received as a gift after a battle with cancer, was shot and killed. Ohio deputies who investigated the case helped get her a new one.

On April 7, deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff's Office responded to a family home for reports of a shooting of an alpaca. Investigators said the animal died as a result of injuries from the shooting.

"As always, these situations affect the deputies who respond to these calls of senseless violence. But, in this instance, this animal was the pet of a young girl that was given to her as a present after a battle with cancer," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The sheriff's office got help from a local animal clinic and found another alpaca for the girl.

"Though we can’t bring back her lost pet, Dr. Dahse and her team were able to find a replacement for us to provide to her, which we had the privilege of doing this afternoon," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

