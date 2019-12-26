Ohio dog spends life in shelter, finds family just in time for Christmas

After spending her whole life in an animal shelter, an 8-year-old dog got a forever family just in time for Christmas.

WXIX reported that Chance, an 8-year-old Labrador retriever, went home with her new mom Alma Smith, of Hamilton, Ohio, on December 21.

“I’m happy to have her here,” new owner Alma Smith WXIX. “I hope she can have a happy life here.”

Smith, who has several other animals, said the move has been an adjustment for Chance.

“She’s very shy,” Smith explained. “So I kiss her on the nose every day and tell her I love her and I think each day she seems to get better.”

