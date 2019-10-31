Ohio family: 2 sisters hospitalized after E. coli diagnosis

The community is coming together to support two sisters who are being treated at a Cincinnati hospital for E. coli.

The mother of the two Crittenden, Kentucky sisters say they have both been at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Jaycee Fuller, 4, and London Vaughn, 11 are in different rooms on different floors, although their parents said they are being treated for almost the same thing.

“Honestly, it’s been a nightmare," Autumn Fuller, the girls’ mother said. "It’s probably been the worst three weeks of my life.”

Autumn said it started with Jaycee a few weeks ago when she fell ill. Severe stomach pains and vomiting led them to the Cincinnati Children’s emergency room.

“They admitted her to give her some fluids and stuff, and then they ran the E. coli test on her stool, and it came back positive," Autumn said.

Doctors immediately began treating Jaycee for the E. coli bacteria, Autumn says, but then, Jaycee got worse.

“Jaycee actually developed HUS [Hemolytic uremic syndrome] from the E. coli, so it puts out a toxin in your body, and it attacks your kidneys, so she lost all kidney function," Autumn said.

Two surgeries and two weeks of dialysis later, Jaycee is slowly recovering, Autumn says, although she is still struggling to eat.

However, they are now concerned about London’s health. Three days ago, London also fell ill. Autumn says doctors gave her the same diagnosis of E. coli.

“I’ve cried many a times because I know how serious it is now especially when you see both of your kids laying there and you can’t help them," Autumn said.

It is not clear where the bacteria came from, Autumn said, and they may never know.

Her message for other parents is to take action anytime any symptoms arise.

“Don’t wait because it could be too late," Autumn said.

The Fullers say that the positive part of the situation is that the community has been supporting them through planned fundraisers and a GoFundMe page.

“That’s been amazing," Autumn said. "It helps so much.”

Autumn said they do not know when either of the girls will be fully recovered and released from the hospital.

Anyone interested in helping the family can donate online through the GoFundMe, learn more about ongoing fundraisers through a Facebook group page, or attend an upcoming fundraiser at the Crittenden Auto Mart.

To learn more about E. coli, including symptoms, prevention, diagnosis and treatment, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

