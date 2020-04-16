Ohio hospital chaplain launches text line to thank first responders

A hospital chaplain in Ohio launched a text line to thank first responders who are on the frontlines battling COVID-19 and a text line to remind people to have courage amid the pandemic.

WXIX reported Rebecca Riley Moyer launched the BRAVE text line to send encouraging notes, written by her, straight to your phone every morning.

Moyer told WXIX that the project is meant to encourage people to see that they're brave, referencing her past battle with illness.

“When I was going through a period of my illness before I was diagnosed, I didn’t feel brave. I felt like I was failing like I was falling apart. It took the rearview mirror that I kept getting up, going to the doctor, I kept looking for answers. And that in itself was very very brave. That’s where this all came from. You don’t want to wait 5 years from now and say 'Hey, during COVID-19 I was really brave. You don’t need it in 5 years. You need to give yourself the credit now. You feel like you’re barely surviving, but what you’re actually doing is couraging." said Moyer.

In addition to the BRAVE texts, Moyer just launched a texting campaign to thank frontline healthcare and essential workers. WXIX reported all you need to do is text BEKIND to 484848 to thank frontline healthcare employees and essential workers.

To receive the thanks, you can text FRONTLINE to 484848 to receive messages from the community.

“They’re also entering 5-6 weeks of this, they’re worn down, they’re tired, they need to know without all that noise from social media that we love them, we appreciate them and we’re rooting for them," Moyer said.

For more info, head to www.EncouragingTexts.com

The texting service is free, provided in partnership with EZ Texting.

