Ohio lawmaker proposes free parking during coronavirus outbreak

An Ohio city councilman has proposed submitted a motion Tuesday to make parking meters in the city free during the coronavirus outbreak, WXIX reported.

“I appreciate the small businesses who pushed for this idea,” Pastor wrote in a tweet. “We are doing all that we can to make it through this crisis.”

The motion would last through May 1.

KCHD launched a COVID-19 Public Information Line. The hotline number is 865-215-5555 or individuals may call toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

