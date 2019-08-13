Ohio man accused of making threats had 25 guns, 10,000 rounds of ammunition

A six-month investigation into an individual accused of making online threats has resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Ohio man.

In February, the FBI field office in Anchorage, Alaska began investigating the online account “ArmyOfChrist” associated with iFunny, a website and mobile application that allows users to share images and videos.

The account made multiple online postings showing support for mass shootings, attacks targeting Planned Parenthood, and assaults on law enforcement officers.

“In conclusion, shoot every federal agent on sight,” the account posted about the 1993 siege in Waco, Texas involving federal and state law enforcement.

Investigators observed a spike in followers for the iFunny account. A subpoena was issued in July for contact and email information linked to the account.

The account was traced back to an IP address in eastern Ohio registered to 18-year-old Justin Olsen.

Police executed a search warrant on Aug. 7 and found Olsen at his father’s home on Oakridge Drive in Boardman.

While serving the search warrant, investigators discovered approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition, camouflage clothing, 15 assault-style rifles and shotguns, and 10 semi-automatic pistols.

Olsen was taken into custody and admitted to making the online threats, stating that they were “only a joke,” according to court records.

Jail and court documents show that Olsen is charged with aggravated menacing, telecommunications harassment, and threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.

Olsen made an initial court appearance on Monday. The judge ordered for Olsen to remain in federal custody. A detention hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 3 p.m.

