Ohio man who faces 101 child porn charges released from jail

An Ohio man who faces more than 100 child porn charges and hundreds of years in prison if convicted was released on a $500,000 bond on December 26.

WXIX reported that 24-year-old Trevor Fraley, of the Madison Township, was released at 11 a.m. and was fitted for an electronic monitor, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Judge Michael Oster Jr. placed several stipulations on Fraley's release, including that he should have "absolutely no contact with any children including his own," no internet access or access to a computer, cell phone or cameras and weekly drug testing.

Fraley was indicted in November on 101 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, WXIX reported.

WXIX reported Fraley pleaded guilty on Nov 26 and was held without a bond until Dec 17.

Investigators said they are still combing through more than a thousand video and images on Fraley's laptop, and Butler County County Sheriff Richard Jones said more charges could be coming.

Investigators said the videos and images include children and babies, including some in diapers who appear to be as young as eight months and two-years-old.

Jones said called the case "the most terrible thing I have ever seen, and I have seen some pretty terrible things. It’s things you would have nightmares about if you’ve even seen it. It’s that bad.”

“I don’t have any so in what his bond is. I personally would rather his bond be more or he not have a bond, but I don’t get to make those decisions. That’s the court’s decision," Jones said Thursday. "They felt his bond was high enough. He will get his day in court, and we will see. He will be monitored, but what people have to understand is the ankle monitor can just track where he’s been. It doesn’t stop him from going places. He knows where he can go and where he cannot go.

"He has more charges, more indictments, from the grand jury than I’ve ever seen in my career in law enforcement. The grand jury felt he was a risk. I’ve never seen 101 charges before in my lifetime, and I’ve been doing this a long time. And there may be more charges pending. That’s all I’m going to say at this point.”

WXIX reported that Fraley has three children, ages one, three and five, according to court records. Investigators said his sister currently has custody of them.

