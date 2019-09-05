Ohio man sentenced to 4 days in jail for abandoning dog in freezing temps

An Ohio couple who pleaded guilty to dumping their dog far in the woods in freezing temperatures were sentenced on Thursday.

Alvaro Torres and his wife, Heather, appeared in Willoughby Municipal Court on charges related to cruelty to companion animals.

Heather appeared in front of the judge first. She was sentenced to probation for one year.

Alvaro appeared second. The judge initially sentenced him to 180 days in jail, but suspended 176 days. He will only serve four days in jail, the same amount of days the dog was left out in the cold.

Willoughby police found the American bulldog mix on Dec. 4, 2018 in the area of St. Clair Extension, east of Erie Road.

The dog, now named Lucy, was out in the cold weather next to a cage and old dog pillow, according to police.

After Lucy was rescued, she was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter for successful emergency surgery to remove a tumor from the side of her neck.

Both defendants are ordered to pay restitution back to the Lake County Animal Shelter.

