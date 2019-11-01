Ohio man sought for homicide in Tennessee, police say

Police in Middle Tennessee asked the public to be on the lookout for a homicide suspect.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported Gallatin police said Thursday that Cody W. Boettcher is currently wanted for criminal homicide and could be in the area.

Investigators said Boettcher may be traveling in a 2015 black Chevrolet Malibu registration HIU8066. Police said he is from Medina, Ohio and may be headed in that direction.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

