Ohio man, woman accused of trafficking cocaine in Kentucky

An Ohio man and woman were arrested after police said they found evidence of drug trafficking in Kentucky.

On Monday, May 18, a Hart County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to an injury accident at the 67-mile marker of I-65 North.

The deputy, assisted by a conservation officer from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said they discovered a pipe typically used to smoke narcotics inside the car.

Officers said they found evidence of narcotics trafficking, narcotics possession and drug paraphernalia.

Michael J. Biegaj, 50, of Oregon, Ohio, and Lea M. Williams, 30, of Toledo, Ohio, were taken into custody charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug (medication that is prescription only) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were booked in the Hart County Jail after being medically cleared at The Medical Center at Caverna.

