Ohio mayor keeps job after 'hookers and heroin' comment

An Ohio city council voted unanimously to take no action against a mayor after an investigation revealed some 'inappropriate' comments he allegedly made.

Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz will remain in office after the results of a Beachwood City Council-initiated investigation were revealed during a special meeting Wednesday evening.

Despite Horwitz admitting to and apologizing for multiple inappropriate comments directed at city employees, the council voted unanimously to take no action against the mayor.

The investigation was led by the BakerHostetler law firm and representatives of the firm read their findings, including the inappropriate comments to a packed city council chamber.

"Mayor Horwitz allegedly told a city employee that his wife was going out of town, and he was excited for the next four days of quote ‘hookers and heroin,’ " BakerHostetler attorney Carrie Valdez said before council. “Mayor Horwitz admitted during a meeting attended by several city employees from different departments he said to a very visibly pregnant city employee quote ‘you’ve really let yourself go’ end quote.”

After the summary of the investigation was presented, the mayor had his opportunity to respond and he directed his words to those he offended.

“I am deeply sorry, I did not intend this, I apologize for hurting you or causing you embarrassment. I take full responsibility for my words and my actions,” the mayor said.

It was a pro-mayor crowd in council chambers and dozens spoke out urging city council to vote to take no action against the mayor.

After the meeting, 19 News asked the mayor if he had ever considered resigning.

“I never considered resigning because I know that I have been here my whole life. I love this city, I would never consider resigning,” he said.

He did add that he has learned that his style of humor does not suit everyone and that he will voluntarily undergo some type of sensitivity training.

