Ohio mom accused of hitting son with belt 35 times says it wasn't abuse

An Ohio woman accused of hitting her son with a belt 35 times reportedly said the incident was not child abuse.

WXIX reported that Bhagwana Hasan, 40, was accused of hitting her son with "a rope-like style belt" 35 times. Police said the incident caused "several severe welts and open wounds on his back, along with a defensive wound to his right hand."

Hasan was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony child endangerment after school officials noticed the injuries.

WXIX reported that Hasan was released from jail on bond Wednesday and later spoke to Hasan and told WXIX what happened wasn't abuse.

“My intentions were for him to understand that there are consequences for being disrespectful," said Hasan. Hasan told WXIX that her son has repeatedly been disrespectful at school and at home.

WXIX reported that the child was moved to his father's home.

The father sent WXIX a statement saying:



On behalf of my son he would like for me to tell you all that his mother isn’t a monster as she is being made to seem. He recognizes that he made a poor choice and deserved some sort of consequence. He loves his mother and though some may feel as if she crossed the line, he knows it was out of love and desire to want better for him. He looks forward to seeing his mother and working along with both side of his family to make sure this is a learning experience for all involved.

