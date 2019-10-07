Police: Mother intentionally pulled in front of truck in crash that killed child

Ohio police have arrested and charged a woman for allegedly intentionally pulling her vehicle in front of a truck which resulted in the death of her 10-year-old daughter.

Following a nine-month investigation, the Mentor Police Department determined that 37-year-old Kia Ferguson, of South Euclid intentionally pulled her vehicle in front of a UPS semi-truck on I-90 near State Route 306 on Jan. 25, 2019.

Ji Ferguson, the 10-year-old rear passenger and daughter of Kia Ferguson, died at the scene as a result of the injuries.

Ferguson’s other child, a 6-year-old boy, was injured and taken to the ICU at Cleveland’s MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.

After investigators said “it became clear the Ms. Ferguson intentionally pulled in front of the semi-truck,” the case was handed over to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

Ferguson was taken into custody and is now charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault, and endangering children.

Court records show that Ferguson posted the bond that was set following her indictment.

Ferguson has been ordered not to have any contact with her surviving child. She’s also not allowed to drive. She’ll be monitored by a GPS unit.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.