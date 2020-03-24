Ohio officer, sister arrested after card game argument turns violent

An Ohio officer and her sister were reportedly arrested after an argument at a card game turned violent, officials said.

Rose Valentino, 38, and her sister, Angela Hauger, 43, were accused of hitting each other with fists and repeatedly striking the hood of each other’s vehicles with an umbrella, according to criminal complaints filed in Butler County Area I Court.

WXIX reported/a> that Valentino faced an additional charge of assault after being accused of punching a male relative of Hauger's. Both women had swollen eyes, an incident report states.

WXIX reported that they were booked into the county jail early Sunday and held without bond until video arraignments Monday, court and jail records show.

Hauger reached out to WXIX Tuesday and wrote on Facebook that the card game ended and that she was trying to stop her sister from driving with a child because she believed she was drunk.

Hauger said another woman and Valentino “threw the punches. I was innocent and the only sober person. I medically can not drink. I am the one who filed the police report after Rose took an umbrella to my care (sic) for a simple police report. Butler County pressed the charges. Butler County was pissed that I wouldn’t. And because I wouldn’t, they arrested me. I did nothing and all the evidence will prove this.”

WXIX tried to reach Valentino for comment. She was not charged with any alcohol-related offenses.

A sheriff’s report indicates deputies suspected Valentino and Hauger’s male relative had used alcohol but not Hauger.

Valentino’s police powers have been suspended, and she was assigned to an administrative assignment pending the outcome of the court proceedings, according to Cincinnati police.

WXIX reported that, in 2011, Valentino was one of four female Cincinnati police officers featured in TLC’s Police Women reality documentary series “Police Women of Cincinnati." WXIX reported that she was also one of three officers named, along with the city of Cincinnati, in a federal lawsuit last year. The city apologized days after the suit was filed and reportedly reached a $151,000 settlement.

WXIX reported that the sisters were scheduled to appear in Butler County Area 1 Court at 1 p.m. Thursday.

