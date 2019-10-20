Ohio police: Body of newborn found in college bathroom

Ohio police are investigating after the body of a newborn was discovered in the bathroom of Hiram College.

According to WVLT News affiliate WOIO, the body of a newborn was found on Friday morning at 10:48 a.m. by cleaning crews.

Police told WOIO that the baby was found in a garbage bag.

The school said the body was discovered in Whitcomb residence hall, which houses freshman students.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also assisting in the case.

