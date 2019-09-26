Ohio police: Brother accidentally hit and killed teen sister

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash in Sandusky County that involved a driver apparently fatally striking his sibling.

According to crash investigators, 16-year-old Summer Morey was standing in the roadway in the middle of the night as the Ford pickup truck operated by her 19-year-old brother approached.

The truck veered off the roadway and overturned in a field after hitting the teen girl. Morey said she died from her injuries.

Troopers say the driver and a 15-year-old passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics, but injuries are not believed to be serious.

Thursday morning’s accident on Township Route 31 near State Route 12 remains under investigation.

It does not appear that alcohol is a factor in the crash and Morey’s brother did not intentionally hit her, the OSHP said.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.