Ohio police: Dad arrested after 'tossing' baby out of door

A North Avondale in Ohio father is under arrest after “tossing” his baby, who was in a car seat, out an apartment door when he became angry during a fight with the baby’s mother, according to court records.

The baby fell out of the car seat but sustained no visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

The incident was reported Tuesday in the 1000 block of Dana Avenue.

Daniel Jones, 33, also is accused of pushing and grabbing a domestic violence victim by the neck and body area, causing physical injuries, an affidavit states.

Then, when police took him into custody at his residence, they said he was found with a firearm tucked under his waistband and concealed by his shirt, other court records show.

Jones was booked into the Hamilton County jail Tuesday night on charges of endangering children, domestic violence and carrying concealed weapons.

Officers asked a judge to issue a temporary protection order against him.

Jones made a brief court appearance Wednesday.

His bond was set at $3,000.

The case goes next to Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Jackie Ginocchio for a pretrial hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

