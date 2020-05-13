Ohio police reportedly find drugs, nearly $50K in teen's book bag

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Akron, Ohio Tuesday after police said they found drugs and almost $50,000 in his book bag during a traffic stop.

WOIO reported that Akron police stopped a vehicle for speeding and running stop signs around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Thornton and Raymond streets.

According to police, when they attempted to approach the car, they observed the teen in the back seat with his book bag. After searching the bag, police reportedly found five sealed plastic bags of marijuana and more than $46,000 in cash.

The teen was charged with trafficking drugs and is currently at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center. The 28-tear-old driver, Torrod Hopson was cited for driving under suspension and reckless operation.

