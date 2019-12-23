Ohio woman chooses absolute worst moment to steal from Walmart

An Ohio police department held its annual Cops and Kids event Thursday night and gave local kids the chance to shop alongside an officer using gift cards donated by Walmart.

Sixteen police officers and 26 children were in attendance, along with one shoplifter, FOX19 reported.

The Oxford Walmart parking lot was lined with cruisers and officers swarmed the aisles as Ashley Fawley, 35, reportedly attempted to commit theft.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. a Walmart employee was notified that a shoplifter may have left without paying for a $70 black fur-lined jacket.

According to reports, police found a woman matching the shoplifter's description in the parking lot.

Officers said they asked Fawley if she 'may have taken something from the store." Fawley said she had not, according to reports.

A short time later, a different officer checked surveillance footage that showed Fawley took the jacket.

Police questioned Fawley again, but she reportedly denied the accusations a second time. One officer said he saw a jacket on the floor of the van matching the description of the one taken.

According to reports, Fawley tried to remove the tags before officers could see.

Police said Fawley was arrested alongside her boyfriend who was also taken into custody on active warrants.

“Fortunately,” the department wrote on its Facebook page, “none of the kids saw or heard about this arrest. We prefer to keep the magic of the holidays intact for them.”

Tonight was our Cops & Kids Shopping event @Walmart ;however, an adult female decided to steal a coat from the store during this event with ALL these Police cars in front of the store. Her boyfriend was also arrested on warrants. 🤷‍♂️ #NotShopliftingWithACop #SantasNaughtyList pic.twitter.com/7EwWDMLyyX — Oxford Police Dept. (@OxfordOhioPD) December 20, 2019

