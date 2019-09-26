Ohio woman lead police on wild chase while 'on her way to work'

An Ohio woman accused of leading several law enforcement agencies on a dangerous high-speed chase March 22 was sentenced, Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Imani Edwards, 23, told police she didn’t stop when they attempted to pull her over on March 22 because she was on her way to work.

Edwards was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in prison.

Before being sentenced the prosecutor stated the statistics behind the pursuit:

- The pursuit lasted 25 minutes

- The pursuit was 18.6 miles

- The pursuit reached speeds of 96 mph

- Edwards ran three stop signs and two red lights

- In total Edwards committed seven types of moving violations

- In total Edwards did more than $26,6000 in damage

Edwards pleaded guilty to failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony, and felonious assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony.

Edward’s sentence included a 15 year suspension of her driving license and restitution for the physical damage done to Newburgh Heights and Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicles.

Edwards was ordered to pay Newburgh Heights $8396.56 and $18,264.19 for the Ohio State Highway Patrol for damage to their cruisers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol had attempted to stop Edwards on I-77 in Broadview Heights for illegal window tinting.

Video from the pursuit showed Edwards evading the stop and nearly striking an officer.

In her attempt to elude police Edwards struck several law enforcement vehicles.

