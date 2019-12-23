Ohio woman stabbed father to take over house mortgage, police say

Ohio investigators say a woman stabbed her father, a retired Cincinnati police officer, to death and planned to take over the mortgage on his house, WXIX reported.

Investigators said James Lee Dunlap's body was found Friday in the basement of his home in Forest Park. His 49-year-old daughter, Liscia Willis, is accused of stabbing him until he died. Investigators said after the murder, she began moving her things into his house.

Police said Willis planned to kill her father and take over the mortgage on his home.

WXIX reported Willis is facing an aggravated murder charge. Her bond was set at $1 million.

