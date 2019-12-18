Ohio woman used dating app to steal men's cars, police say

Ohio investigators arrested a woman accused of using dating apps to steal cars from men in the area.

WXIX reported that Lorena Celis stole cars from two men on different days at the same gas station after meeting them through a dating app.

Celis was caught when an officer, who was helping her jump-start her car at a gas station, recognized her as the suspect in the vehicle thefts and arrested her.

WXIX reported that she was arrested and is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Read the full report by WXIX here.

