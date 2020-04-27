Oklahoma governor calls on Trump to declare virus "act of God" to help oil, gas industires

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is asking President Trump to declare the coronavirus pandemic an "act of God" in order to secure aid for the oil and gas industry, CBS News reported.

"Act of God" is a legal term that means an event of uncontrollable, natural forces, and it's frequently used in insurance claims, CBS stated.

Stitt wrote to Mr. Trump in a letter he posted on Twitter over the weekend.

Today I sent a letter to President @realdonaldtrump to ask for him to declare the #COVID19 pandemic an “Act of God” to provide aid to our oil and gas industry and to protect the environment.



— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) April 25, 2020

"Oklahoma, like many other states, is living the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic including the near total disappearance of demand for oil and gas products as well as the imminent lack of available storage," he wrote. "We have seen evidence of this demand destruction, gross oversupply, and lack of available storage in the recent market collapse — causing oil futures to close negative for the first time in recorded history. ... We are asking your administration to declare the COVID-19 pandemic a "Force Majeure" or "Act of God" for the narrow purpose of protecting these producers from actions to cancel leases held by production as a result of production stoppage."

A sudden drop in travel due to the pandemic could cut oil demand by more than 50 percent.

