Oklahoma police looking for woman accused of stealing lottery tickets

The Ardmore Police Department is looking for a woman they say has continuously stolen lottery tickets.

Police say Aireal Michelle Simpkins has been stealing lottery tickets from convenience stores along the highway.

Officers say Simpkins distracts the clerk by asking for lottery tickets, displaying cash, and changing her mind. Simpkins will then ask for tobacco items behind the clerk. While the clerk is turned around, police say Simpkins grabs the lottery tickets and leaves the store in a blue Chevy sedan.

Simpkins has been charged with larceny from a retail merchant more than 10 times in six Oklahoma counties over the past two years. She has similar charges in Arkansas and Kansas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ardmore Police department.

