Oklahoma woman rescued after walking into river

Aerial video captured the moment an Oklahoma woman was rescued after walking into a river on Tuesday.

CBS News reported Osage SkyNews 6 flew over the scene as a woman was rescued from the Arkansas River on Nov 5.

The woman was floating in the water after walking into the river near 11th and Riverside.

Investigators have not said why she walked into the river, but she was transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

