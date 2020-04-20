Old Mill opens food truck to deliver family meals

The Old Mill Restaurant has created a new way to feed its neighbors, a fully-equipped food truck that delivers meals throughout entire neighborhoods on a rotating basis.

“This is a totally new concept for us that goes far beyond traditional restaurant carry out,” said Old Mill marketing director Laurie Faulkner. “We are preparing ready-to-eat family meals. We also have meal kits with some of our signature items for people to prepare on their own schedules. We’re taking them straight from our Old Mill kitchen to people’s homes. Menus change weekly.”

In addition to the family meals, Old Mill is also serving individual entrees such as shrimps and grits, chicken tenders and fries, strawberry spinach salad, soups, whole pies, fresh-baked bread, chicken salad and pimento cheese.

The food truck is the second major business shift the Old Mill launched as the coronavirus self-isolation began.

It previously began selling select grocery items, which now can be ordered for food truck delivery. Milk, eggs, chicken, chicken tenders, hamburger meat, flour, cornmeal and other products are available.

“We know that families and individuals are challenged right now to get out of their homes, and our food truck is another option to bring people the food they need or bring some variety to their at-home menus,” Faulkner said.

Orders called in to 615-770-0111 by 6 p.m. one day are delivered to residences the following day. Full details can be found online.

