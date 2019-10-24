Old Navy launches 'Size Yes' stores in Knoxville

Old Navy is launching two new size-inclusive test stores in Knoxville.

According to a press release, Old Navy is "transforming 30 stores in the U.S. into 'Size YES' concept stores." Two of them will be in Knoxville.

"Old Navy believes that everyone deserves great style in their size that is easily accessible...As part of the company's commitment to offer inclusive sizing and the best shopping experience for all its customers, the stores in this test feature inclusive mannequins and displays."

The stores will offer women's styles in every size from 00 to 28 and XS to 4X all at the same price.

The concepts will be open from now through November 16.

"While the concept stores will be open for just a few more weeks, these tests will provide valuable learnings to help Old Navy reach its goal of providing an inclusive shopping experience!" the release said.

The two stores are located at 5445 Washington Pike in Knoxville and the other is located at 11028 Parkside Drive.

